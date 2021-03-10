2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
And a clean Car Fax of course-check our free link. There are reasons to buy from a real Land Rover dealer. Only we can offer the Certified Program and more!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control Apps and Software Updates.
So, now let us talk about feature on this R Dynamic: has the 21 Inch Split Spoke Alloys, Heated and Cooled Front Seats which is nice year round, Heated Rear Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Upgrades, Satellite Radio, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated Windscreen, and so much more!
Balance of factory warranty and low km!
