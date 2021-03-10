Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

27,166 KM

Details Description Features

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE Local Trade No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE Local Trade No Accidents

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 6729497
  2. 6729497
  3. 6729497
  4. 6729497
  5. 6729497
  6. 6729497
  7. 6729497
  8. 6729497
  9. 6729497
  10. 6729497
  11. 6729497
  12. 6729497
  13. 6729497
  14. 6729497
  15. 6729497
  16. 6729497
  17. 6729497
  18. 6729497
  19. 6729497
  20. 6729497
  21. 6729497
  22. 6729497
  23. 6729497
  24. 6729497
  25. 6729497
Contact Seller

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

27,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6729497
  • Stock #: F3UEJK
  • VIN: SALYL2FX8KA227906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour LIGHT OYSTER
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,166 KM

Vehicle Description

And a clean Car Fax of course-check our free link. There are reasons to buy from a real Land Rover dealer. Only we can offer the Certified Program and more!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control Apps and Software Updates.

So, now let us talk about feature on this R Dynamic: has the 21 Inch Split Spoke Alloys, Heated and Cooled Front Seats which is nice year round, Heated Rear Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Upgrades, Satellite Radio, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated Windscreen, and so much more!

Balance of factory warranty and low km!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 86,903 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 10,095 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XE Prest...
 38,127 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory