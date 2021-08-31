2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$59,991 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 4 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7725712

7725712 Stock #: F47E5T

F47E5T VIN: SALYB2FX7KA785295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47E5T

Mileage 68,466 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.