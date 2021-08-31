Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

68,466 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

S * New Tires*

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

S * New Tires*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

68,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7725712
  • Stock #: F47E5T
  • VIN: SALYB2FX7KA785295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47E5T
  • Mileage 68,466 KM

Vehicle Description

There are new tires and wheels with this lease buy in. Ask about that interesting story.
Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned. Program and we guarantee this is the optional purchase to look at.
Loaded with great features and the style turns head in a crowded SUV market.
Shown with stock photos while we process into inventory. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

