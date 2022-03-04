Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 S - Pano Roof, Adj Ride Height, A/C Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 S - Pano Roof, Adj Ride Height, A/C Seats

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8558963
  Stock #: SCV7215
  VIN: SALYB2FX3KA205234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7215
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** DRIVE LIKE A BOSS... RANGE ROVER VELAR P300! *** PANO ROOF + WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR!! *** ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT SYSTEM (OFFROAD THROUGH TO PARKING GARAGE) *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Range Rover Velar comes with all original Books & Manuals, One Set of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory LAND ROVER WARRANTY, and custom fitted Velar mats. Only 47,000 kilometers and priced to sell! Just $65,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
