Awesome Color with the Black exterior trims. A must see and drive with the 3.0 litre super charged engine Experience luxury and performance in this stunning 2019 Land Rover Velar R Dynamic SE. With its powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged engine and elegant Firenze Red Metallic exterior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort - Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety - Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for easy loading - Proximity Key and Push Button Start for effortless entry and ignition - Back-Up Camera for improved visibility Drive home in this exceptional Land Rover Velar today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the power and sophistication firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury SUV ownership begins here. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

2019 Land Rover Velar

86,639 KM

$34,491

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Velar

R Dynamic SE | Local | Rare Color

2019 Land Rover Velar

R Dynamic SE | Local | Rare Color

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$34,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,639KM
VIN SALYL2EV2KA782334

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6182H
  • Mileage 86,639 KM

Awesome Color with the Black exterior trims. A must see and drive with the 3.0 litre super charged engine
Experience luxury and performance in this stunning 2019 Land Rover Velar R Dynamic SE. With its powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged engine and elegant Firenze Red Metallic exterior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for easy loading
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for effortless entry and ignition
- Back-Up Camera for improved visibility

Drive home in this exceptional Land Rover Velar today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the power and sophistication firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury SUV ownership begins here.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer Permit #0112

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Back-Up Camera

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$34,491

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Land Rover Velar