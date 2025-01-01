$34,491+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Velar
R Dynamic SE | Local | Rare Color
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$34,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6182H
- Mileage 86,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Awesome Color with the Black exterior trims. A must see and drive with the 3.0 litre super charged engine
Experience luxury and performance in this stunning 2019 Land Rover Velar R Dynamic SE. With its powerful 3.0L V6 Supercharged engine and elegant Firenze Red Metallic exterior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and capability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for easy loading
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for effortless entry and ignition
- Back-Up Camera for improved visibility
Drive home in this exceptional Land Rover Velar today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the power and sophistication firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury SUV ownership begins here.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
