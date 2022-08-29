2019 Lexus ES

$43,900 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9068968

9068968 Stock #: F4RC8G

F4RC8G VIN: 58ABZ1B19KU045738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 37,371 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 2.56 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode Engine: 3.5L V6 24-Valve -inc: (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam, (VVT-iW), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Direct-Injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)... Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated & Fan Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Powertrain Automatic Transmission Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor LIFT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

