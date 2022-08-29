$43,900+ tax & licensing
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Lexus
204-255-3987
2019 Lexus ES
350
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
37,371KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9068968
- Stock #: F4RC8G
- VIN: 58ABZ1B19KU045738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
2.56 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.5L V6 24-Valve -inc: (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam, (VVT-iW), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Direct-Injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)...
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated & Fan Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Automatic Transmission
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8