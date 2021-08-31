2019 Lexus GX460

$65,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 7 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7697296

7697296 Stock #: F47FF3

F47FF3 VIN: JTJJM7FX3K5221617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Starlight Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 20,784 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Trim woodgrain trim Convenience Floor mats Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Seat(s)-Heated Rear Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front

