2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival ! This beautiful 2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport AWD comes fully loaded with:
Heated and ventilated front bucket seats
Power sunroof
Distance pacing cruise control
Lane keeping assist
Rear view camera
F Sport digital gauges
F Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters
Keyless entry with push start
All wheel drive and much more !
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6