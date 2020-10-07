2019 Lexus IS

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Floor mats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Bluetooth Capability Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Trunk-Release-Remote 10 Speakers Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag audio auxiliary input jack Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Distance Pacing Satellite roof mounted fin antenna Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning 7" display screen Radio: Lexus Premium Audio -inc: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player Lexus display audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.