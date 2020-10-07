Menu
2019 Lexus IS

9,746 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS

2019 Lexus IS

IS 300 F SPORT

IS 300 F SPORT

IS 300 F SPORT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5928366
  • Stock #: F3N1BV
  • VIN: JTHC81D28K5038880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3N1BV
  • Mileage 9,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival ! This beautiful 2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport AWD comes fully loaded with:

Heated and ventilated front bucket seats

Power sunroof

Distance pacing cruise control

Lane keeping assist

Rear view camera

F Sport digital gauges

F Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters

Keyless entry with push start

All wheel drive and much more !


All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Floor mats
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Trunk-Release-Remote
10 Speakers
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
audio auxiliary input jack
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
7" display screen
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio -inc: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player
Lexus display audio and

