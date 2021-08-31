Menu
2019 Lexus IS

28,666 KM

Details Description Features

$41,100

+ tax & licensing
$41,100

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Lexus IS

2019 Lexus IS

300

2019 Lexus IS

300

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$41,100

+ taxes & licensing

28,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8067304
  • Stock #: F4BXED
  • VIN: JTHC81D23K5038088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F4BXED
  • Mileage 28,666 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Lexus IS 300 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ultra White

M-Black, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lexus Safety System+
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3.77 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24 Valve VVT-i -inc: Direct-Injection 4-Stroke (D-4S)
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed ECT Automatic -inc: sequential multi-mode shifter
Full-Time All-Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
293w Regular Amplifier
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio -inc: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 10 speakers, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, 7" display screen, Lexus display audio ...
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

