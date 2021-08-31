2019 Lexus IS

$41,100 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 6 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 28,666 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lexus Safety System+ Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Security System Cruise Control Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical 3.77 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24 Valve VVT-i -inc: Direct-Injection 4-Stroke (D-4S) Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed ECT Automatic -inc: sequential multi-mode shifter Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Locks Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 293w Regular Amplifier Radio: Lexus Premium Audio -inc: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 10 speakers, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, 7" display screen, Lexus display audio ... Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Trunk-Release-Remote

