2019 Lexus LX

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable drivers seat and 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, power lumbar support, power recline, power cushion height, driver seat power thigh support, power seat fore/aft and drive...
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intuitive Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lexus Safety System+ and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Diversity antenna
A/V remote
Entertainment System w/DVD
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
height adjustment
Driver Side Airbag
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Driver memory
Seat-3rd Row
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Fore/Aft Movement
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Seat(s)-Cooled Rear
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Power Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power 4-Way Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.