Luxury Package - Lexus Navigation - Embedded Traffic and Weather - 10.3 Display Audio Screen - 10 Speakers - Clearance and Backup Sensors with Rear Cross Traffic Braking - Rain Sensing Wipers - Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps - Leather Seat Surfaces - Heated Steering Wheel - Driver Seat Memory System - Power slide / tilt Moonroof - Memory Mirrors - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA Key Features - AWD - Apple CarPlay - Bluetooth - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control - NuLuxe Seats - Backup Camera - Automatic High Beam - Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Lane Departure Alert With Steering Assist - Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Alert and Active Steering Assist Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models.

2019 Lexus NX

26,203 KM

$38,851

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX

300 Luxury | AWD | Nav | Moonroof

2019 Lexus NX

300 Luxury | AWD | Nav | Moonroof

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$38,851

+ taxes & licensing

26,203KM
Used
VIN JTJBARBZ1K2183905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury Package

- Lexus Navigation
- Embedded Traffic and Weather
- 10.3" Display Audio Screen
- 10 Speakers
- Clearance and Backup Sensors with Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps
- Leather Seat Surfaces
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Power slide / tilt Moonroof
- Memory Mirrors
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA

Key Features

- AWD
- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- NuLuxe Seats
- Backup Camera
- Automatic High Beam
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert With Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Alert and Active Steering Assist
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,200 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged, intercooled, Atkinson Cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST), Premium fuel recommended
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.89 Axle Ratio

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio input jack
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

USB port
911 Assist
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

