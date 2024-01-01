$38,851+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX
300 Luxury | AWD | Nav | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$38,851
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury Package
- Lexus Navigation
- Embedded Traffic and Weather
- 10.3" Display Audio Screen
- 10 Speakers
- Clearance and Backup Sensors with Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps
- Leather Seat Surfaces
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Power slide / tilt Moonroof
- Memory Mirrors
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA
Key Features
- AWD
- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- NuLuxe Seats
- Backup Camera
- Automatic High Beam
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert With Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Alert and Active Steering Assist
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Lexus
204-255-3987