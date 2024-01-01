Menu
2019 Lexus NX 300 AWD ** POWER MOONROOF | POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SEATING | POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL | REVERSE CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | USB CHARGING | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge! This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today! DP#0038

2019 Lexus NX

132,800 KM

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX

300 | Accident Free | Adaptive Cruise | Moonroof

2019 Lexus NX

300 | Accident Free | Adaptive Cruise | Moonroof

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,800KM
VIN JTJBARBZ0K2216490

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC24144
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

** ACCIDENT FREE | LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED ** 2019 Lexus NX 300 AWD ** POWER MOONROOF | POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SEATING | POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL | REVERSE CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | USB CHARGING | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge!

This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2019 Lexus NX