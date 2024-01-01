$39,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX
NX 300h
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
102,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBJRBZ6K2102056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Eminent White Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24398
- Mileage 102,034 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
