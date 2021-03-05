Menu
2019 Lexus NX

23,961 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

300 Premium Package

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

23,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632561
  • Stock #: F3V6BB
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ0K2198069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2019 Lexus NX 300 Premium Package 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD Nebula Gray Pearl

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Distance Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Seats, NuLuxe Leather, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/Sirius XM, Remote keyless entry, Roof rails,
2019 Lexus NX 300 Base 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD Gray

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Distance Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Seats, NuLuxe Leather, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/Sirius XM, Remote keyless entry, Roof rails, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.


FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

