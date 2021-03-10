+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Clean Carfax! Super nice condition on this low kilometer NX!
This 2019 Lexus NX 300 Premium Package AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L Turbo DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Lane Departure warning, Blind Spot Indicator, Active Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!
This NX 300 is also equipped with factory Premium Package which adds a driver's seat memory system, power tilting/telescoping steering column, and exterior mirrors linked to the memory system. It also features a power back door, aluminum roof rails, 18" alloy wheels, and the power tilt/slide moon roof. Additional amenities include heated and ventilated front seats, an integrated garage door opener, auto-dimming side view mirrors, a compass, and a 120v/100w power outlet while safety is enhanced with the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems.
This NX 300 also has No Reported Accidents!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
