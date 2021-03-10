Menu
2019 Lexus NX

32,580 KM

Details Description Features

$39,444

+ tax & licensing
$39,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2019 Lexus NX

2019 Lexus NX

300 AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SUNROOF

2019 Lexus NX

300 AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SUNROOF

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$39,444

+ taxes & licensing

32,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6701681
  Stock #: F3RW3C
  VIN: JTJBARBZXK2199262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RW3C
  • Mileage 32,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Super nice condition on this low kilometer NX!
This 2019 Lexus NX 300 Premium Package AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.0L Turbo DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.


It's equipped with features such as Lane Departure warning, Blind Spot Indicator, Active Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


This NX 300 is also equipped with factory Premium Package which adds a driver's seat memory system, power tilting/telescoping steering column, and exterior mirrors linked to the memory system. It also features a power back door, aluminum roof rails, 18" alloy wheels, and the power tilt/slide moon roof. Additional amenities include heated and ventilated front seats, an integrated garage door opener, auto-dimming side view mirrors, a compass, and a 120v/100w power outlet while safety is enhanced with the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems.


This NX 300 also has No Reported Accidents!

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

