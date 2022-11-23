2019 Lexus NX

- Listing ID: 9328705
- Stock #: F4THYT
- VIN: JTJBARBZ0K2197116
-
Exterior Colour
Ultra White
-
Interior Colour
Circuit Red
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
53,600 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,200 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged, intercooled, Atkinson Cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST), Premium fuel recommended
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
fuel and NPR One (no subscription required)
Radio: AM/FM Lexus Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen
Enform App Suite 2.0 including traffic
