$43,769+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus RX
350 Executive | Local | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$43,769
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
- Interior Colour Noble Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5KDKX
- Mileage 56,580 KM
Vehicle Description
No Reported Accidents!
Local!
One Owner!
Executive Package
- Panoramic Roof
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Touch-Free Power Back Door
- 15-Speaker Mark Levinson Audio System
- Wireless Charger
- Power Rear Folding Seats
- Head-Up Display
- Premium Leather seats
- 10-way Front Power Seats
- 4-way Power Lumbar Support Seats for Driver and Passenger
- Rear Door Manual Sun Shade
- 12.3" Colour Display Screen
- Auto Recirculation AC
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake
- L-shaped Premium LED Headlamps
- Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps
- Voice-Activated Navigation System
Key Features
- AWD
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel
- 8" Lexus Display Audio
- Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Backup Camera with Back Guide Monitor
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
