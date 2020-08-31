Menu
2019 Lexus RX 350

14,510 KM

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

AWD 1 Owner, Leather interior, Sunroof and More

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

14,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5806422
  • Stock #: F3K9YE
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA4KC168156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K9YE
  • Mileage 14,510 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Lexus Safety System+ and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

