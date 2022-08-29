2019 Lexus RX

$45,000 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9031603

9031603 Stock #: F4PYDM

F4PYDM VIN: 2T2BZMCA7KC196498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 52,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs) 3.329 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lexus Safety System+ and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Concealed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent

