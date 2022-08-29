$46,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus RX
RX 350 | F Sport | Ventilated Leather
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9070792
- Stock #: 262850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,003 KM
Vehicle Description
No Need to settle for a base model when you get get this gorgeous 2019 Lexus RX350 All-Wheel Drive in rare F Sport trim today! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced SUV is packed with great features and sporty enhancements! You get heated and ventilated leather sport seating w/driver memory, sunroof, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, navigation, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, radar adaptive cruise control, 20 inch Dark Graphite rims and so much more!
