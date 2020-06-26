Menu
$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250h F-Sport 2

2019 Lexus UX

250h F-Sport 2

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$43,981

+ taxes & licensing

  7,956KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5300777
  Stock #: F379WJ
  VIN: JTHU9JBH1K2003348
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

