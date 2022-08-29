Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus UX

52,330 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 9271375
  2. 9271375
  3. 9271375
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,330KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9271375
  • Stock #: F4UBMH
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH3K2000502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,330 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.605 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,650 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2020 Lexus NX 300H
 56,393 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 22,871 KM
$35,400 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 5,110 KM
$47,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory