2019 Lexus UX

Exterior Colour
Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
52,330 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,650 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
