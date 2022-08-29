2019 Lexus UX

$39,000 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 3 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9271375

9271375 Stock #: F4UBMH

F4UBMH VIN: JTHU9JBH3K2000502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,330 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 40 L Fuel Tank Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 3.605 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,650 lbs) Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Pre-Collision System (pcs) Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.