2019 Lincoln MKT

$44,500 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8818703

8818703 Stock #: F4M5HA

F4M5HA VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0KBL03447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 55,135 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 220 Amp Alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 3.65 Axle Ratio 70.4 L Fuel Tank 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,821 kgs (6,219 lbs) Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 255/45R20 A/S Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Power Fuel Flap Locking Type KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench -inc: 50/50 fold vinyl seat and tailgate feature BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) -inc: cross traffic alert Fixed Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio THX II audio system 700w Premium Amplifier Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Reserve Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.