2019 Lincoln MKT

Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
55,135 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,821 kgs (6,219 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench -inc: 50/50 fold vinyl seat and tailgate feature
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) -inc: cross traffic alert
Fixed Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Mirror integrated turn signals
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
