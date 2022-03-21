Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln MKT

55,135 KM

Details Description Features

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln MKT

2019 Lincoln MKT

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln MKT

Reserve

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 8818703
  2. 8818703
  3. 8818703
  4. 8818703
  5. 8818703
  6. 8818703
  7. 8818703
  8. 8818703
  9. 8818703
  10. 8818703
  11. 8818703
  12. 8818703
  13. 8818703
  14. 8818703
  15. 8818703
  16. 8818703
  17. 8818703
  18. 8818703
  19. 8818703
  20. 8818703
  21. 8818703
  22. 8818703
  23. 8818703
  24. 8818703
  25. 8818703
Contact Seller

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

55,135KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818703
  • Stock #: F4M5HA
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0KBL03447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,135 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,821 kgs (6,219 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/45R20 A/S
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench -inc: 50/50 fold vinyl seat and tailgate feature
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) -inc: cross traffic alert
Fixed Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
THX II audio system
700w Premium Amplifier
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Reserve Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 Lu...
 41,531 KM
$47,600 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 99,314 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 78,512 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory