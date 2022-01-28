Menu
2019 Lincoln Navigator

25,000 KM

$96,800

+ tax & licensing
$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve - NAV, MASSAGING SEATS, PANO ROOF!

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve - NAV, MASSAGING SEATS, PANO ROOF!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8224656
  Stock #: SCV6690
  VIN: 5LMJJ3LT2KEL25661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Diamond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW KM NAVIGATOR L RESERVE! ONLY 25,000km!! *** NAVIGATION + TV SCREENS + MASSAGING SEATS + PANO ROOF!!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY!!!! *** Performance. Luxury. Comfort. Class. Utility. Just some of the words we'd use to describe this Lincoln. The Navigator L Reserve comes hard loaded from factory- but this Reserve had no expense spared when ordering, and almost every option box available has been ticked! This vehicle truly needs to be seen to be appreciated! Loaded with features like SELF PARKING!......PANORAMIC ROOF (Vista Roof)......Tablet Style 2 x DVD PLAYERS (Lincoln Play)......Premium REVEL ULTIMA AUDIO System w/ A Mind Blowing 20 SPEAKERS......WIRELESS CHARGING Pad......HEADS UP DISPLAY......Adaptive Radar Cruise Control......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Perforated Inserts......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Control......Memory Seat Settings......MASSAGING FRONT SEATS......Multistage HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......2nd Row HEATED CAPTAINS CHAIRS w/ Console......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Folding Rear Seats......Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Column......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Control......Lane Keep Assist......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......NAVIGATION Package......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW......Factory REMOTE START......Trizone Climate Control......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4X4 / 4WD System......Power Lift Tailgate......Power Running Boards......Homeline Universal Garage Door Opener......Factory Installed TOW PACKAGE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Pro Trailer Backup Assist......450HP w/ 510ft lb Torque!......and 22 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This used 2019 Lincoln Navigator L comes with all original books and manuals, 2 x DVD Headsets & Remote, balance of Factory LINCOLN WARRANTY, and custom fit Navigator mats! Yes, ONLY 25,000KM! Now priced to sell at $96,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2019 Lincoln Navigator L please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Heated windshield wiper rests
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V rear
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Safety : Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Surround sound
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : app marketplace integration
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : audio system
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : driver seat
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : side mirrors
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat : ventilated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat : ventilated
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Powertrain : Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 4-pin
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 7-pin
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : front
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : SYNC
Exterior Features : Body side moldings : chrome
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Lights : Headlights : wiper activated
Mirrors : Side mirrors : driver side auto-dimming
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front
Comfort Features : Dash trim : wood
Comfort Features : Door trim : wood
Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Easy entry : power driver seat
Convenience Features : Keypad entry
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Safety : Programmable safety key
Security : Anti-theft system : perimeter alarm
Telematics : Navigation system : memory card
Telematics : Navigation system : touch screen display
Telematics : Navigation system : voice operated
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : auto high beam dimmer
Lights : Headlights : LED
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : anti-trapping
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : one-touch open/close
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : tilt/slide
Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : independently controlled
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single
Convenience Features : Adaptive cruise control
Convenience Features : Adaptive stop and go cruise control : semi-automatic
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener
Instrumentation : Driver information system
Instrumentation : Head-up display
Seats : Rear seat : heated
Seats : Rear seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row headrests : adjustable
Seats : Third row seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Seats : Third row seat upholstery : vinyl
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Brakes : Electronic parking brake : auto off
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert
Safety : Cross traffic alert : rear
Safety : Lane deviation sensors
Safety : Lane keeping assist
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : third row
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color with chrome accents
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Towing and Hauling : Trailer hitch : Class IV
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Seats : Rear headrests : 2
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Active grille shutters
Suspension : Front struts
Suspension : Front suspension type : short and long arm
Doors : Liftgate window : manual flip-up
Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : painted aluminum
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link
Convenience Features : Conversation mirror
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Seats : Rear seat type : bucket
Seats : Third row headrests : 3
Seats : Third row seat type : 40-60 split bench
Safety : Automatic hazard warning lights
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Telematics : Smart device app function : maintenance status
Telematics : Wifi : hotspot
Doors : Rear door type : sensor-activated
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : liftgate
Convenience Features : Wireless charging station : front
Powertrain : 4WD selector : electronic
Powertrain : Auto start/stop
Audio System : Antenna type : element
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 10 in.
Windows : Power windows : remotely operated
Suspension : Rear struts
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front pedestrian
Safety : Driver attention alert system
Safety : Impact sensor : fuel cut-off
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : pedestrian detection
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : third row
Seats : Rear seat folding : power
Convenience Features : Active parking system : semi-automatic
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : illuminated scuff plate
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : steering wheel
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic
Safety : Camera system washer : rear
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : remotely operated
Comfort Features : Center console trim : wood
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : chrome
Convenience Features : Adjustable pedals : power
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : 3 driver
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : adjustable pedals
Seats : Third row seat folding : power
Safety : Camera system washer : front
Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate with closure assist
Seats : Rear seat : sliding
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Seats : Upholstery : premium leather
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time w/ on demand setting
Comfort Features : Door trim : leather
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : premium carpet
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Comfort Features : Interior accents : chrome
Suspension : Front shock type : monotube
Seats : Front seat type : captains chairs
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat : carpet
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : climate control
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : vehicle and key memory
Seats : Rear headrests : foldable
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power sunshade
Exterior Features : Running boards : step
Comfort Features : Interior accents : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : wood
Convenience Features : Center console : rear console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Easy entry : power steering wheel
Safety : Camera system : surround view
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Apple CarPlay
Audio System : Premium brand : Revel
Audio System : Total speakers : 13
Telematics : Navigation data : real time traffic
Exterior Features : Running board color : black
Exterior Features : Running boards : illuminated
Exterior Features : Running boards : power retractable
Lights : Exterior entry lights : approach lamps
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power panoramic
Roof : Roof rails : chrome
Comfort Features : Center console trim : leather
Comfort Features : Dash trim : leather
Comfort Features : Interior accents : wood
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : passenger seat
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 12 in.
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : coolant temperature warning
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil pressure
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 24
Seats : Front headrests : power adjustable
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 24
Suspension : Active suspension
Suspension : Driver adjustable suspension : ride control
Suspension : Suspension control : electronic
Safety : Blind spot safety : trailer coverage
Security : Anti-theft system : anti-tow sensor
Stability and Traction : Off-road driving assist : hill descent

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

