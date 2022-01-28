$96,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$96,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2019 Lincoln Navigator
2019 Lincoln Navigator
L Reserve - NAV, MASSAGING SEATS, PANO ROOF!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$96,800
+ taxes & licensing
25,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8224656
- Stock #: SCV6690
- VIN: 5LMJJ3LT2KEL25661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Diamond
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This used 2019 Lincoln Navigator L comes with all original books and manuals, 2 x DVD Headsets & Remote, balance of Factory LINCOLN WARRANTY, and custom fit Navigator mats! Yes, ONLY 25,000KM! Now priced to sell at $96,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2019 Lincoln Navigator L please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Heated windshield wiper rests
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V rear
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Safety : Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Surround sound
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : app marketplace integration
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : audio system
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : driver seat
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : side mirrors
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat : ventilated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat : ventilated
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Powertrain : Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 4-pin
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 7-pin
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : front
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : SYNC
Exterior Features : Body side moldings : chrome
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Lights : Headlights : wiper activated
Mirrors : Side mirrors : driver side auto-dimming
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front
Comfort Features : Dash trim : wood
Comfort Features : Door trim : wood
Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Easy entry : power driver seat
Convenience Features : Keypad entry
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Safety : Programmable safety key
Security : Anti-theft system : perimeter alarm
Telematics : Navigation system : memory card
Telematics : Navigation system : touch screen display
Telematics : Navigation system : voice operated
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : auto high beam dimmer
Lights : Headlights : LED
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : anti-trapping
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : one-touch open/close
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : tilt/slide
Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : independently controlled
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single
Convenience Features : Adaptive cruise control
Convenience Features : Adaptive stop and go cruise control : semi-automatic
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener
Instrumentation : Driver information system
Instrumentation : Head-up display
Seats : Rear seat : heated
Seats : Rear seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row headrests : adjustable
Seats : Third row seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Seats : Third row seat upholstery : vinyl
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Brakes : Electronic parking brake : auto off
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert
Safety : Cross traffic alert : rear
Safety : Lane deviation sensors
Safety : Lane keeping assist
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : third row
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color with chrome accents
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Towing and Hauling : Trailer hitch : Class IV
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Seats : Rear headrests : 2
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Active grille shutters
Suspension : Front struts
Suspension : Front suspension type : short and long arm
Doors : Liftgate window : manual flip-up
Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : painted aluminum
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link
Convenience Features : Conversation mirror
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Seats : Rear seat type : bucket
Seats : Third row headrests : 3
Seats : Third row seat type : 40-60 split bench
Safety : Automatic hazard warning lights
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Telematics : Smart device app function : maintenance status
Telematics : Wifi : hotspot
Doors : Rear door type : sensor-activated
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : liftgate
Convenience Features : Wireless charging station : front
Powertrain : 4WD selector : electronic
Powertrain : Auto start/stop
Audio System : Antenna type : element
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 10 in.
Windows : Power windows : remotely operated
Suspension : Rear struts
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front pedestrian
Safety : Driver attention alert system
Safety : Impact sensor : fuel cut-off
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : pedestrian detection
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : third row
Seats : Rear seat folding : power
Convenience Features : Active parking system : semi-automatic
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : illuminated scuff plate
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : steering wheel
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic
Safety : Camera system washer : rear
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : remotely operated
Comfort Features : Center console trim : wood
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : chrome
Convenience Features : Adjustable pedals : power
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : 3 driver
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : adjustable pedals
Seats : Third row seat folding : power
Safety : Camera system washer : front
Doors : Rear door type : power liftgate with closure assist
Seats : Rear seat : sliding
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Seats : Upholstery : premium leather
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time w/ on demand setting
Comfort Features : Door trim : leather
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : premium carpet
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Comfort Features : Interior accents : chrome
Suspension : Front shock type : monotube
Seats : Front seat type : captains chairs
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat : carpet
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : climate control
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : vehicle and key memory
Seats : Rear headrests : foldable
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power sunshade
Exterior Features : Running boards : step
Comfort Features : Interior accents : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : wood
Convenience Features : Center console : rear console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Easy entry : power steering wheel
Safety : Camera system : surround view
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Apple CarPlay
Audio System : Premium brand : Revel
Audio System : Total speakers : 13
Telematics : Navigation data : real time traffic
Exterior Features : Running board color : black
Exterior Features : Running boards : illuminated
Exterior Features : Running boards : power retractable
Lights : Exterior entry lights : approach lamps
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power panoramic
Roof : Roof rails : chrome
Comfort Features : Center console trim : leather
Comfort Features : Dash trim : leather
Comfort Features : Interior accents : wood
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : passenger seat
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 12 in.
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : coolant temperature warning
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil pressure
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 24
Seats : Front headrests : power adjustable
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 24
Suspension : Active suspension
Suspension : Driver adjustable suspension : ride control
Suspension : Suspension control : electronic
Safety : Blind spot safety : trailer coverage
Security : Anti-theft system : anti-tow sensor
Stability and Traction : Off-road driving assist : hill descent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5