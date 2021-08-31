2019 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
+ taxes & licensing
Until October 31 on this vehicle we are offering a $1,000 credit towards the purchase of winter tires PLUS a $1,000 credit towards extended warranty!
Very stylish compact SUV, and being the leaders of the local luxury market we are impressed by the features:
* Navigation
* Power Sunroof
* Lane Keeping Aid
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Front Seats
* Heads Up Display
* Sport Drive Mode
* Satellite Radio
* Bose Sound System
* Rear Park Assist Camera
And more! That remote start on a cold day will come in real handy right.
