2019 Mazda CX-3

39,593 KM

Details

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

GT * October Special Offer *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

39,593KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7772622
  • Stock #: F48AVC
  • VIN: JM1DKFD70K1454722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F48AVC
  • Mileage 39,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Until October 31 on this vehicle we are offering a $1,000 credit towards the purchase of winter tires PLUS a $1,000 credit towards extended warranty!
Very stylish compact SUV, and being the leaders of the local luxury market we are impressed by the features:

* Navigation
* Power Sunroof
* Lane Keeping Aid
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Front Seats
* Heads Up Display
* Sport Drive Mode
* Satellite Radio
* Bose Sound System
* Rear Park Assist Camera

And more! That remote start on a cold day will come in real handy right.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

