2019 Mazda CX-5

63,585 KM

Details Description

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

AWD, Leather/Bose/Heads-Up/Clean Title

2019 Mazda CX-5

|AWD, Leather/Bose/Heads-Up/Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
63,585KM
VIN JM3KFBDM3K1547915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 47915
  • Mileage 63,585 KM

Vehicle Description

GT AWD| Sunroof, Leather, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Audio, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation, Rear Camera, Power Tailgate, Comfort Access, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heads Up-Display, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Great Service Records, Clean Title


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

204-669-1248

