2019 Mazda CX-5

49,125 KM

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT * Very Exciting *

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT * Very Exciting *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

49,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8256645
  Stock #: F4E45M
  VIN: JM3KFBDM6K0649425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,125 KM

Vehicle Description

We have had a few Mazdas come in last year and were very impressed. And they sold fast.
Mazda has come into their own over the last few years. Nicely styled for the compact SUV market and this CX 5 is not lacking in content either.
Will be coming soon and the only one we have to offer. Please call for details soon.
Features will include :
Navigation
Sunroof
Alloy wheels
Heated front seats
Bluetooth
Sky Active technology

And so much more so please call to discuss.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Howeverthere may just be a few pics snuck in there..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.624 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/55R19 AS
Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Silver Metallic Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Advanced Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

