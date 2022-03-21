$41,996+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
Signature Exclusive Interest Rate Sale
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
- Listing ID: 8936563
- Stock #: F4HNRH
- VIN: JM3KFBEY3K0632907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,464 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive!
No Accidents!
Low Mileage!
Fully Loaded!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Premium BOSE Audio
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Power Liftgate
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Remote Folding Rear Seats
- Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- 19 Inch Gunmetal Wheels
- 7 Inch Driver's Display
- Nappa Leather & Abachi Wood Interior
- Rearview Camera
Safety Features
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Smart Brake Support
- Pedestrian Detection
- Distance Recognition Support System
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- High Beam Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition System
and more!
Vehicle Features
