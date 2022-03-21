2019 Mazda CX-5

$41,996 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 4 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8936563

8936563 Stock #: F4HNRH

F4HNRH VIN: JM3KFBEY3K0632907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 16,464 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch 4.411 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: 225/55R19 AS Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish -inc: dark painted pockets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Advanced Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Navigation System -inc: free trial Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth w/Audio Profile Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Apple CarPlay and Android Auto steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect SMS text message functionality 4 USB and auxiliary input jacks Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services w/5-year subscription Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology w/SurroundStage signal processing and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology

