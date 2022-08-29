2019 Mazda CX-5 GT No Accidents | One Owner

$36,891 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9034990

9034990 Stock #: F4E45M

F4E45M VIN: JM3KFBDM6K0649425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 4.624 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: 225/55R19 AS Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Silver Metallic Finish -inc: dark painted pockets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Advanced Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Navigation System -inc: free trial Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna HD Radio 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.