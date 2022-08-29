Menu
2019 Mazda CX-9

45,356 KM

Details Description Features

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 9031600
  2. 9031600
  3. 9031600
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

45,356KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9031600
  Stock #: F4P4NX
  VIN: JM3TCBCY5K0331216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,356 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) -inc: Stop & Go function
Colour Multi-Information Display (MID)
Pedestrian Detection -inc: forward sensing
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, 2 USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest, auxiliary audio input, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI commander switch, Bluetooth w/audio profi...
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Manual Fold Into Floor
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
i-ACTIVSENSE Package
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
2 USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

