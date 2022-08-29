2019 Mazda CX-9

- Listing ID: 9031600
- Stock #: F4P4NX
- VIN: JM3TCBCY5K0331216
-
Exterior Colour
Machine Grey Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
45,356 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) -inc: Stop & Go function
Colour Multi-Information Display (MID)
Pedestrian Detection -inc: forward sensing
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, 2 USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest, auxiliary audio input, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI commander switch, Bluetooth w/audio profi...
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
2 USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.