2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Mileage
60,810 KM
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink wireless control system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Active Driving Display (ADD) -inc: Windshield-projected colour
Driver's Seat Memory Function
SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: a complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R) -inc: Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC)
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors -inc: memory seat link
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
