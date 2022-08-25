2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sale $30,879 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 8 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9003316

F4P22B VIN: JM1BPBMM2K1123356

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P22B

Mileage 60,810 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 48 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HomeLink wireless control system 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Active Driving Display (ADD) -inc: Windshield-projected colour Driver's Seat Memory Function SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: a complimentary 5-year trial subscription Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R) -inc: Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC) Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR) Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Front wiper de-icer Tires: 215/45R18 AS Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors -inc: memory seat link Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

