2019 Mazda MAZDA3

60,810 KM

Details Description Features

$30,879

+ tax & licensing
$30,879

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$30,879

+ taxes & licensing

60,810KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9003316
  Stock #: F4P22B
  VIN: JM1BPBMM2K1123356

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # F4P22B
  Mileage 60,810 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
48 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink wireless control system
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat
Active Driving Display (ADD) -inc: Windshield-projected colour
Driver's Seat Memory Function
SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: a complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R) -inc: Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC)
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Front wiper de-icer
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors -inc: memory seat link
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

