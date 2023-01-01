2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$41,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,050 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Smart Device Integration Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 6 Speakers aux audio input jack Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Mechanical Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Axle ratio: 3.27 Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs 665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming eCall Emergency System Emergency Sos Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

