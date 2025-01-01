Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

32,591 KM

Details Description Features

$39,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

Watch This Vehicle
12138927

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,591KM
VIN WDC0G6EB3KF507428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F5YMG7
  • Mileage 32,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 30,157 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE | CPO | No Accidents | CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE | CPO | No Accidents | CarPlay 41,780 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD | CPO | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD | CPO | CarPlay | Heated Seats 52,979 KM $33,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class