2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

31,524 KM

Details Description Features

$43,700

+ tax & licensing
$43,700

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$43,700

+ taxes & licensing

31,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7080574
  Stock #: F3XNBN
  VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV130161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,524 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

