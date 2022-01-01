2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

No Accident! Super clean and well taken care of!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster