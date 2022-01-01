2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$47,994 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8072806

8072806 Stock #: F4B5F5

F4B5F5 VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV163976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,953 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Axle ratio: 3.27 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder 1466# Maximum Payload Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.