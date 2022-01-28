$49,600+ tax & licensing
204-414-4143
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 - NAV + HTD LTHR + PANO ROOF!
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
30,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8188362
- Stock #: SCV6648
- VIN: WDC0G4KB0KV162437
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,000 KM
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory MERCEDES WARRANTY, and custom fit GLC mats. Yes, Really, ONLY 30,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $49,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
