2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

30,000 KM

Details Description

$49,600

+ tax & licensing
$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 - NAV + HTD LTHR + PANO ROOF!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 - NAV + HTD LTHR + PANO ROOF!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188362
  • Stock #: SCV6648
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB0KV162437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW KM GLC 300! ONLY 30K KM!! *** PANO ROOF + NAVIGATION + HEATED SEATS!!! *** DRIVE IN UNMATCHED COMFORT AND LUXURY!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory MERCEDES WARRANTY, and custom fit GLC mats. Yes, Really, ONLY 30,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $49,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

