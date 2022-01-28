2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Clean Car Fax, balance of factory warranty too! We love getting pre owned Mercedes and the dual sunroof will be nice...after winter...ugh
Loaded with great features but here are some highlights:
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Navigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Blind Spot Assist
* Heated Exterior Mirrors
* Dual Sunroof
and so much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. However....and this is a secret....there may be a few actual pictures in there as well....sshhhhh....the exterior is a brighter white than the stock photos show.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster