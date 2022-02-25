2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$97,982 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 2 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8393727

8393727 Stock #: F4FFBT

F4FFBT VIN: WDC0J8KB3KF537627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Diamond White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 28,203 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Cargo Net Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Nappa Leather Door Trim Insert Cargo Features -inc: TireFit Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Axle ratio: 3.27 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 1202# Maximum Payload Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 GVWR: 2,590 kgs Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.