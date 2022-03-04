Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

31,705 KM

Details Description Features

$49,344

+ tax & licensing
$49,344

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Navigation |

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Navigation |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$49,344

+ taxes & licensing

31,705KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8617262
  Stock #: F4F8FR
  VIN: WDC0G4KB6KV135341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
1466# Maximum Payload
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

