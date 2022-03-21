2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$48,994 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8674277

8674277 Stock #: F4B5F5

F4B5F5 VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV163976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,953 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Axle ratio: 3.27 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder 1466# Maximum Payload Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

