2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Not only are we adding brand new all season tires, but there is a set of winter tires too! And a clean Car Fax! Two sets of floor mats too!
Mercedes builds a very stylish compact SUV, and with the new all season tires AND the winter tires this GLC is ready for year round driving.
Loaded with features you would expect from a Mercedes, here are some highlights:
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Power Sunroof
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with 2 sets of tires
* Keyless Entry with Proximity and push button start
* Power Tailgate
* First Aid Kit and Storage Netting
* Rear Privacy Cover
Exterior photos of vehicle are stock, the interior photos are of the actual GLC. We are in the process of upgrading the pictures, please note the wheels are a different style.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster