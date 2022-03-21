Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

24,819 KM

Details Description Features

$49,000

+ tax & licensing
$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 | Premium 1 Package | Premium 2 Package

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 | Premium 1 Package | Premium 2 Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

24,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676368
  Stock #: 261410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,819 KM

Vehicle Description

It's easy to see why the Mercedes-Benz GLC300 is one of the most popular SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, low KM 2019 GLC300 with 4matic All-Wheel Drive just arrived - no base model here, this one is packed with desirable features: heated seats, blind spot monitoring, 19 inch rims, LED headlights and more! Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic SUV includes the following extra options: * Premium Package 1 w/Panoramic Sunroof (it's huge!) & Navigation * Premium Package 2 w/Active Park Assist, 360 Degree Camera, Foot Activated Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column * Black Ash Wood Finish * Heated Steering Wheel

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

