Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

61,279 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 9056194
  2. 9056194
  3. 9056194
  4. 9056194
  5. 9056194
  6. 9056194
  7. 9056194
  8. 9056194
  9. 9056194
  10. 9056194
  11. 9056194
  12. 9056194
  13. 9056194
  14. 9056194
  15. 9056194
  16. 9056194
  17. 9056194
  18. 9056194
  19. 9056194
  20. 9056194
  21. 9056194
  22. 9056194
  23. 9056194
  24. 9056194
  25. 9056194
  26. 9056194
  27. 9056194
  28. 9056194
Contact Seller

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

61,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056194
  • Stock #: 262580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 262580
  • Mileage 61,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 44,021 KM
$110,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 24,951 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX Plati...
 53,810 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory