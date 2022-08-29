2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Sale $46,709 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9095629

9095629 Stock #: F4H9HC

F4H9HC VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV175266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,522 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Axle ratio: 3.27 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs 665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Burmester Surround Sound System Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System eCall Emergency System Emergency Sos PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated G... NIGHT PACKAGE (MNT) -inc: Night Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package

