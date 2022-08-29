Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

17,121 KM

Details Description Features

$45,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 Premium and Premium Plus Packages!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 Premium and Premium Plus Packages!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9149353
  3. 9149353
  4. 9149353
  5. 9149353
  6. 9149353
  7. 9149353
  8. 9149353
  9. 9149353
  10. 9149353
  11. 9149353
  12. 9149353
  13. 9149353
  14. 9149353
  15. 9149353
  16. 9149353
  17. 9149353
  18. 9149353
  19. 9149353
  20. 9149353
  21. 9149353
  22. 9149353
  23. 9149353
  24. 9149353
  25. 9149353
  26. 9149353
Contact Seller

$45,982

+ taxes & licensing

17,121KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9149353
  • Stock #: F4J82D
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXKV156418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Seats
- Navi
- Ambient Lighting
- 360 Degree Camera
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated G...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 17,121 KM
$45,982 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,115 KM
$41,982 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 34,676 KM
$45,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory