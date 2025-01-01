Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

54,373 KM

$28,993

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 Clean CARFAX | Panoramic Sunroof | AWD

12430693

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 Clean CARFAX | Panoramic Sunroof | AWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,373KM
VIN WDCTG4GB5KJ552303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

height adjustment
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Artico leather upholstery
Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM/Single CD w/Bluetooth
Eco and Sport shift program
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Cushion Tilt
Fore/Aft Movement
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
eCall Emergency System Emergency Sos
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Manual Cushion Extension and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA