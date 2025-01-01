$26,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC| Pano Roof, Off Lease, 0 Accident
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,472 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC Off Lease | No Accidents | Well Equipped
Key Features:
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Heated Power Sport Seats with Thigh Extension & Memory
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth Connectivity, Rearview Camera
Built-In Navigation
Push-Button Start
Active Brake Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Off Lease, Clean Title, No Accidents
Compact Luxury with a Confident Edge:
The 2019 GLA 250 4MATIC blends sporty performance with classic Mercedes comfort and design. All-wheel drive, advanced safety features, and a refined cabin make it a perfect fit for year-round driving.
Clean, Maintained, and Turn-Key Ready:
Off lease and accident-free, this GLA has been well cared for and it shows. Its the kind of SUV you dont have to second-guessjust get in and go.
Our Take:
Sleek, smart, and solid on the road, this GLA 250 offers the premium feel of a Mercedes in a practical, city-friendly package. Great for professionals, couples, or small families who want everyday luxury without the bulk.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
www.thecarstore.ca
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248