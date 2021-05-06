Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

42,512 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7080553
  2. 7080553
  3. 7080553
  4. 7080553
  5. 7080553
  6. 7080553
  7. 7080553
  8. 7080553
  9. 7080553
  10. 7080553
  11. 7080553
  12. 7080553
  13. 7080553
  14. 7080553
  15. 7080553
  16. 7080553
  17. 7080553
  18. 7080553
  19. 7080553
  20. 7080553
  21. 7080553
  22. 7080553
  23. 7080553
  24. 7080553
  25. 7080553
  26. 7080553
  27. 7080553
  28. 7080553
  29. 7080553
  30. 7080553
  31. 7080553
  32. 7080553
Contact Seller

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

42,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7080553
  • Stock #: F3WN9W
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB6KB213346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,512 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 49,988 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t P...
 47,845 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 PLA...
 56,874 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory