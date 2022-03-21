$65,000+ tax & licensing
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 Standard Roof V6 144"
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
40,848KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8726912
- Stock #: F4KVWY
- VIN: WD3BF0CD5KP035837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Black/Black/White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
92.7 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Standard Front Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tire Brand Unspecified
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Diesel Fuel System
Radio: Standard Audio System
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6