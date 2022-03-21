2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$65,000 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8726912

8726912 Stock #: F4KVWY

F4KVWY VIN: WD3BF0CD5KP035837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic White

Interior Colour Black/Black/White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 40,848 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st Row Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel 220 Amp Alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs 92.7 L Fuel Tank Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior tilt steering Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Front Cloth Headliner Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Driver's seat Analog Appearance Standard Front Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Exterior Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Grey Front Bumper All-season tires Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Grey Bodyside Mouldings Grey Rear Bumper Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tire Brand Unspecified Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Telematics Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Diesel Fuel System Radio: Standard Audio System

