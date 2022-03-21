2019 MINI 5 Door

$28,982 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8945203

8945203 Stock #: F4H6EP

F4H6EP VIN: WMWXU1C52K2J02016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pepper White

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # F4H6EP

Mileage 29,598 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Sport Leather Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 44 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Satellite radio pre-wire Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares All-season tires Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parking Aid Sensor Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System 3 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming MINI Connected App Integration Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

