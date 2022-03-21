Menu
2019 MINI 5 Door

29,598 KM

$28,982

+ tax & licensing
$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 MINI 5 Door

2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper Bluetooth | Leather | Heated seats | Back up camera

2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper Bluetooth | Leather | Heated seats | Back up camera

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

29,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945203
  • Stock #: F4H6EP
  • VIN: WMWXU1C52K2J02016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # F4H6EP
  • Mileage 29,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Classic Line
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Victory Spoke Black Wheels
- Automatic Transmission
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Satellite radio pre-wire
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
3 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
MINI Connected App Integration
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

