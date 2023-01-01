Menu
2019 MINI Cooper

15,129 KM

Details Description Features

$24,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 MINI Cooper

2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper Classic Package | Manual

2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper Classic Package | Manual

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

15,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10052391
  • Stock #: F516KE
  • VIN: WMWXP5C56K2D72593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Victory Spoke Wheels
- Storage Compartment Package
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

