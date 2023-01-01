$24,982+ tax & licensing
204-887-6464
2019 MINI Cooper
Cooper Classic Package | Manual
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$24,982
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052391
- Stock #: F516KE
- VIN: WMWXP5C56K2D72593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 15,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Victory Spoke Wheels
- Storage Compartment Package
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
