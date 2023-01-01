2019 MINI Cooper

$24,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 1 2 9 K M Used

F516KE VIN: WMWXP5C56K2D72593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 15,129 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares All-season tires Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Mechanical Front-wheel drive 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 44 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo Media / Nav / Comm Satellite radio pre-wire 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

