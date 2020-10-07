Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 MINI Cooper

13,805 KM

Details Description Features

$23,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper

2019 MINI Cooper

5 Door Cooper Employee Lease Return

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper

5 Door Cooper Employee Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

13,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5919189
  • Stock #: F3KVV3
  • VIN: WMWXU1C55K2F82538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KVV3
  • Mileage 13,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Say hello to this beautiful Chili Red Mini Cooper 5 door! Back Up Camera!
Classic Package
- Panorama Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Front Fog Lights
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Floor mats
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2018 Ford Edge SPORT
 69,226 KM
$30,989 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus Tita...
 49,911 KM
$18,887 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 56,164 KM
$25,789 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory